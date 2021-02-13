DLNR: Predators responsible for decline in Kamehameha butterfly population

MANOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Researchers with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) are investigating various predators that are leading to a decline in the population of Hawaii’s official state insect, the Kamehameha butterfly.

DLNR entomologist Will Haines said, caterpillars in the Manoa Cliffs Restoration Area are being fed on before they develop into butterflies.

“The Kamehameha butterfly has been declining in a lot of its historical range, particularly in the southern Ko‘olau Mountains on O‘ahu, where it no longer occurs naturally. It seems to be good habitat but one of the challenges we are seeing is the presence of so many introduced predators. We’re trying to figure out which of the predators is responsible for the decline. It seems to mostly affect the caterpillar stage of the butterfly.” Will Haines, DLNR entomologist

Haines and DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife Kupu member Jana Maravi hike into the region several times per week to place Kamehameha butterfly caterpillars onto māmaki plants, their most common food source. Remote cameras then record the areas in an attempt to discover the reason for the caterpillars’ disappearance.

File – Kamehameha butterfly caterpillar on a māmaki leaf. (DLNR photo)

DLNR officials said, the cameras have been showing non-native birds are the most likely culprit and added some ant species “are very bad predators of caterpillars,” according to Haines.

The range of the Kamehameha butterfly has shrunk on every island, according to the DLNR, though they do still populate most of the main Hawaiian Islands. “They are definitely not as abundant as they used to be,” Haines said. “If we can figure out the predator piece of the puzzle, hopefully we can take steps to reduce the trend.”

Members of the public — especially children — are encouraged to learn about the Kamehameha butterfly in a recently-released educational book, “Butterfly for a King.”

