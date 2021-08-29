DLNR officials break up large gathering at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline; four people cited

HONOLULU (KHON2) — DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officers and HPD broke up a large gathering at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on Saturday.
DLNR reports about 300 to 400 people were at the gathering without a mask, and not socially distanced.
Four people were cited for having unpermitted generators and sound equipment in the park.
DOCARE Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla said the event was posted on social media.
He said most of the attendees were college aged.
I hope that social media influencers and trusted adults, like parents and teachers, might be able to talk some sense into anyone contemplating organizing or attending a large gathering of this sort. Clearly, every person who attended the Kaiwi party could have been cited for violating the county’s current rule that restricts outdoor gatherings to 25 or fewer people. It is long past the time for law enforcement and health experts to have to warn people about the risks associated with big, unpermitted gatherings anywhere in Hawai’i. I and many others take an extremely dim view of the dim-witted, selfish behaviors of irresponsible people, no matter their ages.DOCARE Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla