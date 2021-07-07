DLNR investigating after Maui petroglyphs vandalized by ‘several hundred’ paintballs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) officials are investigating the vandalism of petroglyphs on Maui.

Officials said someone shot an array of paintballs at the petroglyphs known as “Pu’u Kilea,” in Olowalu Valley. The incident was reported to the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) on Tuesday, July 6.

Officials believe the petroglyphs are more than 300 years old and represent legends or stories of early Hawaiians.

“I would guess several hundred paintballs were shot at this historical site. White and yellow splotches of paint are spread across nearly the entire cliff face from the top to the base and from one side to the other. A great battle happened in this Ahupuaʻa and it’s hurtful to see this kind of disrespect for our culture.” Lt. John Yamamoto, DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement

FILE – Olowalu petroglyphs defaced, Maui, Hawaii, July 6, 2021. (Department of Land and Natural Resources photo)

Lt. Yamamoto added the incident appeared to be random and the paintballs were most likely fired from down the road. Officials said whoever is responsible could face charges of criminal property damage and civil penalties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DLNR at (808)-643-3567 or through the DLNRTip app.