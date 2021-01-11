DLNR: ‘Illegal and disrespectful’ to burn trees at Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Video and images circulated online over the weekend showing a group of people setting what appeared to be Christmas trees on fire at Ahu O Laka (Kaneohe Bay sandbar).

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), who has jurisdiction over the area, condemned the act, calling it “illegal and detrimental to the sandbar and marine life.”

“The illegal burning of Christmas trees at Ahu O Laka (Kaneohe Bay sandbar) is not only a violation of State of Hawaii Administrative Rules (HAR), this year, it was exacerbated by non-compliance with COVID-19 mandates. Photos on social media sites show large numbers of people standing shoulder-to-shoulder without masks, as tree-fueled fires burn in the background,” said DLNR.

DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) Chief Jason Redulla said the department received a tip about the burning of trees Saturday evening and DOCARE officers reported to the scene soon after. Honolulu Police officers were already on scene at that time.

“Unfortunately, we could not identify any of the individuals involved in these illegal and disrespectful activities,” shared Redulla.

DLNR says the Christmas tree bonfires are believed to be part of an annual tradition, but remain illegal nevertheless.

“Clearly, our officers cannot be everywhere, all the time, and the faster we receive reports about illegal activities, the better chance we have of responding in time to educate violators, and when necessary to cite them. All we ask is for everyone to respect the ‘aina,” said Redulla.

To report incidents to the DLNR, please call 643-3567 or send a message via the free DLNRTip app available for both iPhone and Android users.