DLNR extends Keahua Bridge closure on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) announced on Thursday, March 25, that the closure of the Keahua Bridge and parking lot has been extended into the week of Monday, March 29.

The DNLR says the closure will be in effect through early next week.

Contractors will also be clearing seven albizia trees in the area in addition to the bridge repairs.

Officials are advising the community to not enter the surrounding areas of the bridge and parking lot due to safety concerns associated with tree removal.

Recreational picnic shelters will remain open for public use downstream of the work site.

