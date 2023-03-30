HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State’s Department of Land and Natural Resources is in charge of managing more than one million acres of public land, ocean waters and hundreds of miles of coastline.

Governor Josh Green, M.D. has nominated Dawn Chang as the department’s new director.

Chang faces her first round of Senate confirmation hearings on Friday, March 31.

In an interview with KHON2 News prior to the hearing, Chang said she is qualified for the job.

She also said she hopes to convey to the Senators her passion to honor and respect the islands.