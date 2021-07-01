DLNR debuts app for Hawaii hiking trails, hunting areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a new mobile app to help hunters and hikers in Hawaii.

The “OuterSpacial” app was developed by the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) and it provides official information about trails and other outdoor recreation spots.

Users can download their trail or route before heading out and the app will continue to provide their location through the phone’s GPS throughout the hike — even if cell service drops.

“To give people the sense of security while they’re in the field so they know where they’re at in according to a certain ridge or close to a certain trail. And you’ll be able to use this app offline and be able to navigate our forest reserves and our Na Ala Hele trail system in confidence.” Jason Omick, DLNR Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife biologist.

The app is completely free to download and use. Click here to download the “OuterSpacial” app from the DLNR.