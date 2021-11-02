DLNR crews remove structures at the top of the Diamond Head State Monument

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The next time you visit the Diamond Head State Monument, things will look very different.

The DLNR Division of State Parks is removing two structures at the top of the monument. The work began Tuesday to remove the top part of one of the structures.

Repairs are also being done to the tunnel at the top of the 99 stairs.

DLNR says the two structures and the tunnel are being taken down because they have experienced concrete spalling which can be a safety hazard.

The hike is closed this week, and it is expected to re-open on Saturday.

The top of the summit will be closed at various times through mid-November.