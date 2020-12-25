DLNR confirms first Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death case in Kōke‘e

File – The Department of Natural Resources (DLNR) confirmed for the first time on Thursday, Dec. 24, a case of Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death near Kōke‘e on Kauai. COURTESY: DLNR

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Natural Resources (DLNR) confirmed for the first time on Thursday, Dec. 24, that the fungus that causes Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death has been detected near Kōke‘e on Kauai.

The fungus was spotted along the Miloil’i Ridge Road during helicopter surveys in December. Signs were placed near the tree to alert forest users to stay away from the area since it is easily accessible from Miloil’i Ridge Road.

A DLNR official says the tree is hundreds of years old and will not be cut down to ensure the fungus does not spread to any healthy trees.

“One way to help reduce the spread of the disease is to cut down infected trees to reduce the amount of fungus moving in the air. However, there are some instances when felling is not an option. In this case, it was determined that bringing the tree down would injure other healthy ‘Ōhi‘a and endangered plants nearby, so it was left standing and will be closely monitored.” Sheri Mann, DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife District Manager

Officials say, the fungal pathogen that causes Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death can spread through natural circumstances like high winds, but the public can take precautions to help keep forests healthy.

Experts recommend brushing off any soil from boots, shoes and slippers after a hike, and to use 70% rubbing alcohol to disinfect all gear and footwear used in the forest.

Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death was first detected on Kauai in May, 2018.