DLNR begins removing alien coral species

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) – The State Department of Land and Natural Resources and partner organizations began removing non-native coral from Kaneohe Bay on July 29.

The state first learned of the alien species in May from divers who first spotted them in 2018.

One of them is a purple branching coral that is unlike any native seen in the main Hawaiian Islands.

One expert said they resemble some that are popular in the aquarium trade. The coral are being removed to prevent them from becoming invasive and negatively impacting the native ecosystem.

They were donated to the Waikiki Aquarium for secure storage and display.

