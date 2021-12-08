DLNR asks for public input on proposed fishing rules for reef fish

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public will be able to provide input on proposed fishing and diving rules and changes for certain species of herbivorous reef fishes in three separate Zoom meetings.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources will be hosting Zoom scoping sessions to allow community input on plans that aim to help Hawaii’s marine ecosystem.

DLNR’s three sessions will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11; noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

According to DLNR, they are considering making new changes to how it manages some of Hawaii’s popular reef fish. Some of these fish include uhu (parrotfish), kala (unicornfish), manini (Convict Tang), kole (Goldring Surgeonfish) and more.

For more information and to register — at least 24 hours in advance — click here. Other ways the community can participate is by completing an online feedback form, mailing 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 330, Honolulu HI 96813 and/or emailing Marine30x30@hawaii.gov.

Herbivorous reef fish feed on algae, thus helping to maintain and prevent the algae population from “overgrowing and overtaking” marine organisms like coral, stated DLNR.

“Keeping algae in balance also allows space for corals to settle and grow contributing to reef recovery and resilience in the face of climate change and other threats. Herbivorous fish are critical to maintaining healthy reefs and to feed local communities. Effectively managing herbivorous fish contributes to food security and the protection of coral reefs,” DLNR added.