DLNR adds new court ordered requirements for commercial fishing licenses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you have a commercial marine license? The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) has updated commercial marine licenses (CML) terms and conditions to reflect a full statewide ban on commercial aquarium fishing.

The update is part of a First Circuit Court ruling made on Nov. 27 which bans commercial aquarium fishing pending a final environmental review.

Under the recent terms and conditions, it is illegal and a violation of the commercial marine license to do the following without first completing the required environmental review process under the Hawaii Environmental Policy Act (HEPA):

Take marine life for commercial aquarium purposes.

Possess marine life that has been taken for commercial aquarium purpose

Possess aquarium collecting gear in state marine waters for commercial aquarium purposes

“All CMLs issued or renewed on November 27 or later will include terms and conditions that prohibit the take or possession of marine life for commercial aquarium purposes, including the possession of aquarium fishing gear for commercial aquarium purposes, without completing a HEPA review,” said a DLNR representative.