HONOLULU (KHON2) — Birds Not Mosquitoes, the multi-agency partnership, is working to collect mosquito samples on the Big Island as they work to eradicate avian malaria.

Avian malaria is on the brink of pushing two species of Hawaiian honeycreepers to extinction. Mosquitoes, particularly the female southern house mosquitoes, are the main culprit.

“We are only interested in female southern house mosquitos, because they are the big bad guys in terms of the avian malaria story. Once a female bites a susceptible bird, it has a 90 percent chance of dying,” Cara Thow, the DOFAW/PCSU Avian Disease Research Supervisor for Hawai‘i Island, explained.

Thow and her research team, of three, have been capturing these mosquitoes to study their patterns and to determine a way to block their impact on the ecosystem.

Like all species of mosquitoes, the southern house mosquito is not native to Hawai’i. These interlopers came to the islands in the early 1800s in water stores and on bilges of ships.

According to Thow, the increased temperatures that are accompanying climate change are allowing mosquitoes to creep into higher elevations where many native birds live. This is causing a devastating effect to local bird populations with several species of birds being impacted by avian malaria and its eventual path to extinction.

Hawai‘i, Maui and Kaua’i islands are experiencing the greatest impact of these mosquito populations.

“The truth is, mosquitoes are not native to Hawaii, and they have no role in the environment that cannot be filled by other insects. So, there’s no downside to eliminating them. What’s being proposed [introduction of males that are incompatible with wild females] will not eliminate them entirely but will hopefully knock back populations enough to give these critically endangered native birds some breathing room,” added Thow.