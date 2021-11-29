Unemployment offices to reopen on Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) will reopen offices statewide beginning on Wednesday.

In-person services for general unemployment claims and employer services will be available from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays. Services are first come, first served and will be accommodated as time and DLIR resources allow.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required within 48 hours before entry.

The DLIR will continue to offer telephone appointments for:

Adjudication—30-minute appointments Monday through Wednesday

General Unemployment Insurance—20-minute appointments Monday and Tuesday

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance—30-minute appointments Monday through Wednesday

Employer Services—30-minute appointments Monday through Friday

Language interpretation services are available for both in-person and telephone services.

Unemployment insurance appointments can be made on the DLIR’s appointment page. For more information please visit the DLIR website.