DLIR calls for patience as pest control treatment at work prompts suspension of call center service

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to pest control treatment, the Department of Industrial Relations (DLIR) will temporarily be suspending its call center operations at the Hawaii Convention Center (HCC).

Work inside the HCC call center is expected to begin again by May 24.

“We are committed to continuing to serve our unemployment insurance claimants by routing all calls from the call center to our local UI claims offices. We ask for the public’s patience during this time, as we will be operating at a reduced capacity,” said Anne Perreira-Eustaquio, DLIR director. “We appreciate the Hawai‘i Convention Center’s quick action to resolve this situation to ensure that our staff has a clean workspace to return to on Monday.”

According to the HCC, pest control specialists on Wednesday identified the affected rooms and public areas on the third floor, which are thoroughly being treated.

The Convention Center remains open, and events outside these areas may continue.