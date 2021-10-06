Divers discover ‘nuisance algae’ at Midway Atoll that can smother coral reefs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a “nuisance algae” that can grow quickly and smother coral reefs. And now there are signs it’s spreading to other parts of Papahanaumokuakea.

It was first found at Pearl and Hermes Atoll, in 2019, and identified a year later as a brand new species named “Chondria Tumulosa.”

Then last month, a team of divers removing marine debris, came across the algae again. This time at Midway Atoll.

Experts are now trying to come up with a plan to limit the spread of the algae.