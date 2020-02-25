Diver’s body found in Waianae Boat Harbor

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department says the body of a diver was recovered Monday morning at Waianae Boat Harbor.

Crews responded to the scene just before 8 a.m.

Officials say the diver was found under about 40-feet of water.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story