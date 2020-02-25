Diver’s body found in Waianae Boat Harbor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department says the body of a diver was recovered Monday morning at Waianae Boat Harbor.
Crews responded to the scene just before 8 a.m.
Officials say the diver was found under about 40-feet of water.
No further information has been released.
