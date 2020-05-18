Diver who later died after pulled from Tracks Beach identified

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner identified the diver who was pulled from the surf at Tracks Beach Saturday, May 16.

The diver was identified as 48-year-old Amden Moses of Waianae.

According to EMS, Moses was taken to by friends and bystanders to shore where they performed CPR on him and called 911. An ambulance crew took over and transported Moses to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

A second man who may have been diving with Moses was transported in serious condition.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

85° / 67°
Chance of late night showers
Chance of late night showers 40% 85° 67°

Monday

79° / 66°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 79° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

81° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Thursday

81° / 66°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 81° 66°

Friday

82° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 67°

Saturday

81° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 81° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

5 AM
Showers
40%
69°

68°

6 AM
Showers
40%
68°

70°

7 AM
Showers
40%
70°

73°

8 AM
Showers
40%
73°

76°

9 AM
Showers
40%
76°

77°

10 AM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

11 AM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

12 PM
Showers
40%
77°

78°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
78°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

Trending Stories