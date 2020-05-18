Diver who later died after pulled from Tracks Beach identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner identified the diver who was pulled from the surf at Tracks Beach Saturday, May 16.

The diver was identified as 48-year-old Amden Moses of Waianae.

According to EMS, Moses was taken to by friends and bystanders to shore where they performed CPR on him and called 911. An ambulance crew took over and transported Moses to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

A second man who may have been diving with Moses was transported in serious condition.

