LAUPAHOEHOE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A diver was rescued after falling 50 feet from the cliffside into the ocean in Laupahoehoe on the Big Island.

It happened around 4:50 p.m Saturday, July 10.

Multiple rescue crews were sent to the shoreline of mile marker 18 on Highway 19.

The rescue chopper was able to locate the diver and take him to awaiting medic crews.

The diver was treated and taken to Hilo Medical Center in critical condition.