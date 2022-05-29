HONOLULU (KHON2) — A dive instructor saw a baby shark in trouble on the Big Island earlier this month.

David Prutow was on the Kohala Coast on the Big Island with his dive buddies Jacee Butler, Kate Butler and Rachel Gillis.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

During the dive, they saw the little shark was hooked and ensnared by fishing line.

Putrow said the shark could not move at all.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

He tried to get the hook out at first but could not so he cut the line to free the baby shark.