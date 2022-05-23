HONOLULU (KHON2) — RNDC Hawaii & Tito’s Handmade Vodka donated $15,000 to the Hawaii Foodbank.
The donation was made on Wednesday, May 18.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
The goal was to help feed Hawaii’s families especially with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are experiencing the worst unemployment crisis since the Great Depression leaving thousands hungry not knowing where their next meal will come from. We at RNDC Hawaii & Tito’s Handmade Vodka wanted to help the community by partnering up with the Hawaii Foodbank to provide the needs of food to give to the network in Hawaii.RNDC Hawaii & Tito’s Handmade Vodka