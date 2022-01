HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) and the Honolulu Ocean Safety & Lifeguards Division received an emergency call on Thursday around 8:26 a.m. of a diver in distress 100 yards off-shore from Aliiniu Drive in Kapolei.

According to Ocean Safety, lifeguards found the diver, a male in his 30s struggling to stay above water and brought him in by jet ski. The diver did not require medical treatment.

HFD said lifeguards brought the diver to shore by 8:43 a.m.