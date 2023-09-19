HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tuesday, Sept. 18, was the first day of the Department of Education’s Distance Learning Hub in West Maui.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Students from kindergarten through the 8th grade were able to get in-person support from teachers.

A first-grade teacher told KHON2 they’re following the distance learning curriculum from the district but they can switch up lessons if students are struggling to adjust.

Robert Livermore, the first-grade teacher, said this was much-needed for students and teachers as they work to restore a sense of normalcy.

“This morning it took a little longer to get the kids in, first day. Same thing with getting out, first day. It’s the first time this has ever been done here the DOE has never done anything like this so this is all new I’m giving them credit I’m not disrespecting anyone, so I am very happy with what’s being attempted to be put together,” added Livermore.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The DOE said it’s planning on offering two additional learning hubs in West Maui.