HONOLULU (KHON2) — An international airplane flight from Tokyo flying to Los Angeles landed in Honolulu instead.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, United Airlines Flight 33, a Boeing 787, landed safely at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, on Tuesday, June 14, at around 6:45 a.m. after the crew reported a passenger disturbance.

United Airlines said law enforcement officers met the aircraft at the gate and customers deplaned normally.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said a 67-year-old man was treated for a medical issue.

“Our teams are making arrangements to get customers to their final destinations as quickly as possible,” said a UA spokesperson.

As a courtesy gesture, UA has offered the passengers on that plane hotel accommodations and help with rebooking their final destinations. UA scheduled a new flight to depart on Wednesday morning.

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety said because the flight was an international flight, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has jurisdiction.

DPS said Sheriff Deputies did not make any arrest relating to the incident.