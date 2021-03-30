Disposable food ware ordinance to take effect April 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services (ENV) is reminding businesses that the Disposable Food Ware Ordinance is set to take effect April 1.

The ordinance amends the plastic bag ban and restricts the use and sale of polystyrene foam food ware, disposable plastic food ware and disposable plastic service ware.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Enforcement of the ordinance was originally postponed for 90 days on Jan. 1, 2021 to allow continued public education and businesses to exhaust existing inventories of non-compliant food ware.

No further extensions have been granted at this time.

Starting April 1:

Food vendors must provide fossil fuel-free utensils made of bioplastic, paper or other renewable materials instead of petroleum plastic utensils. Food vendors must reduce the use of petroleum plastic takeout bags.

Polystyrene foam food ware cannot be sold, provided or offered for sale or use at City facilities, City-authorized concessions, City-sponsored/permitted events or City programs.

Disposable plastic service ware cannot be sold, served or provided to customers by any food vendor in the City.

Disposable service ware may be provided or distributed by a food vendor only upon the request or affirmative response of a customer or person being provided the prepared food or beverage, and in a self-service area or dispenser.

By Jan. 1, 2022:

No food vendor shall sell, serve or provide prepared food in polystyrene foam food ware or disposable plastic food ware.

No business shall sell polystyrene foam food ware, disposable plastic service ware or disposable plastic food ware except for packaging for raw meat, raw poultry, raw seafood, unprepared produce and uncooked eggs, packaging for prepackaged food and shelf stable food and non-compliant products sold to a food vendor who has been granted an exemption for said products under Section 41-27.3, Revised Ordinances of Honolulu (ROH).

For information regarding exemptions and restrictions relating to the DFWO, please click here or email ENV’s Recycling Branch at businessrecycle@honolulu.gov. You may also call 768-3200 (Ext. 6).