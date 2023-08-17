HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of hotel rooms will soon house displaced Maui residents, under a FEMA program that will be administered by the Red Cross.

The Red Cross has staffed the shelters across Maui for more than a week now and are starting to close them as they move displaced residents into hotels.

“In the last 24 hours I think we’ve done, at least, the placement of several hundred households and we’re continuing to acquire rooms as we go. I told the team, you can stop getting rooms when we stop getting people asking for them,” American Red Cross VP for Disaster Operations, Brad Kieserman said in a conference call Thursday.

The goal is to place every resident with an uninhabitable home into a hotel room.

To be eligible, the person must be a resident of the impacted area, which, according to Kieserman is all of Maui County. The person must also have registered for FEMA in order to remain eligible for the program and their home must be uninhabitable.

Residents will continue to receive the same services while in the hotel–meals, mental health support, health services, reunification, spiritual care, financial assistance and case work.

Kieserman said he has teams out looking for those in tents or cars. They will work with them to determine eligibility and get them moved into hotel rooms as well.

Among the displaced are undocumented as well as documented foreign nationals. Some who are documented are not eligible for federal assistance under statutory law. However, Kieserman said, the American Red Cross has committed to providing services for these groups as well.

“And we will do that using a donor-provided funding as opposed to taxpayer provided funding,” he said.

The program is administered on a cost share between the federal government and the state. Typically the federal government funds 75% and the state covers 25%.

“However, when the president of the United States changes the cost share, that can change it. And I know that there’s been a lot of discussions about it in my department and I know there’s been a lot of discussions about a 90-10 or 100% cost share,” Kieserman added.

The Red Cross is preparing for seven to eight months of the hotel program and an extension, if it becomes necessary.

Those who need this program can call (800) RED-CROSS.