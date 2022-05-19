HONOLULU (KHON2) – What would have actually started her tour is now ending her North American leg before heading to the United Kingdom.

Tony award winner and Disney legend Lea Salonga returns to Honolulu for two nights full of music right here at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

Being named after the song written during the pandemic, Salonga’s “Dream Again Tour” is about getting back to life since its impacts.

As the audience sits back in their seats, the songs and performances carry the unlined message of being resilient and persevering through the tougher times in our lives while still finding the joy.

“They can expect a lot of new material,” said Lea Salonga.

“We’ve had a couple of years to think about what to put on this set list. I think people can expect music that comes from the musical theater world, of course, selections from the pop world, definitely Disney.”

As the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan, Salonga, who was born in the Philippines, has seen the progression of ethnic and female influence, especially in Disney.

Some of their latest critically acclaimed films include Moana, Raya and Turning Red.

“20 to 30 years ago, we couldn’t even dreamed that that would have happened,” said Salonga.

“There really were not a lot of lead characters of color back in the day with those films. And now, it’s just like one after another and it’s just amazing that now I get to see this.”

Aside from on-stage performances, Salonga continues her work on television, just wrapping up the filming of the upcoming TV series Pretty Little Liar: Original Sin, which is set to stream on HBO Max beginning this summer.

Considering herself someone meant to do what she’s doing, Salonga continues to be a role model for others who look just like her.

“What I do hope is that when someone that looks like me watches me on tv or watches me up on stage they can realize that this is a person that is making their own, their dream come true,” said Salonga.

“Not someone else’s dream. That they are making their own way and carving their own path in the world, maybe I can do that also.”

Tickets are still available for Lea Salonga’s “Dream Again Tour.”

But if its anything like her shows up to this point, they will be selling out soon.

She will be performing here at the Blaisdell Center Concert Hall this Friday and Saturday, May 20 and May 21, starting at 8 p.m.

