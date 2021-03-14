Disasters like Hawaii’s flooding provides ripe source for scammers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the ferocious flooding that’s hit Hawaii in the past week, many victims have taken to create crowdsourcing pages to raise funds and help pick up the pieces of damaged homes and businesses.

GoFundMe specifically has vetting procedures in place, but fake pages ran by scammers can still get through to the public.

The Better Business Bureau is offering tips on how to avoid getting scammed.

Number one is to verify that the person being helped is actually requesting and receiving the assistance.

“This is a small island, so everybody knows somebody,” BBB Communications Manager Roseann Freitas said. “It would be easy to verify just through our normal coconut channel to say ‘hey is this a legitimate page?'”

Even if photos are of someone you know, or they look legitimate, it doesn’t mean the page is real.

“Photos don’t make a campaign legitimate. It’s easy to take them off the internet so be careful with those photos,” Freitas advised.

Those looking to make a donation are encouraged to use sources like the BBB or a simple internet search to make sure the crowdsourcing company is putting the money you donate into the right hands and protecting your personal information.

“With all of those companies you want to learn about them and their policy. Making sure that the money is going where it needs to,” Freitas added.

A scammer will often use emotion to try to get your money as quickly as possible.

“A scammer is going to really try to appeal to that emotion and they want you to respond quickly,” Freitas said. “They want the money fast and they want it now. So be careful for those two things, quickness and a real strong emotional appeal.”

If you’re not comfortable donating to a crowdsourcing page but want to give to those in need, there are organizations like the American Red Cross or the Salvation Army that are helping flood victims.

“If they need help with mental health or spiritual health or just basics and in some cases of floods we can help with clean up kits or even financial aid if it’s needed,” American Red Cross CEO Diane Peters-Nguyen said.