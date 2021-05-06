Disaster relief period extended for damage caused by March’s heavy rains

File – Water on Haleakala Highway near Firebreak Road in Haleakala, Hawaii, March 13, 2021. (Hawaii Department of Transportation photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige signed a second proclamation on Thursday, May 6, that extends the emergency disaster relief period for Maui and Kauai counties as well as the City and County of Honolulu after heavy rains prompted landslides, flooding and other damage in March.

The severe weather also caused officials to fear a dam failure at Kaupakalua Dam in Haiku.

The proclamation gives Gov. Ige authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety and welfare of both residents and visitors in Hawaii.

Thursday’s proclamation extended the disaster emergency relief period through Thursday, July 6.

