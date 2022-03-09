HONOLULU (KHON2) — Close call after close call has residents in the Ward area calling for more action to be done. This comes as a blacked-out crosswalk is causing danger in the neighborhood.

The Queen Street crosswalk near Kolowalu Park is blacked out with five lanes of traffic going both directions.

Karen Cheung is a Ward resident who lives across the street and sees pedestrians in harm’s way everyday.

“I have really young children and just last week I almost got hit,” said Cheung. “My one-year-old and three-year-old were with me and I just don’t know if I should cross or if the cars should stop. It was a really close call.”

House Speaker Scott Saiki is working with residents to find a solution. He said the crosswalk was originally blacked out due to City projects.

“Rail was one of the reasons there was some planning work going on for the rail line,” said Saiki. “Also the City installed a left turn lane in the area. So that was that was also one of the reasons why it was removed.”

KHON2 has reached out to the City and the Department of Transportation Services is looking into it. However, Cheung and other community members are fighting for an immediate solution.

“It’s a simple fix. First, just have it repainted to be safer,” Cheung said.

For the long term, Saiki said he will work with City and State agencies to make the area safer.

“The options will probably range from a new crosswalk to flashing lights, and more signs just to make the area more visible,” said Saiki.

Residents are pleading with officials to make the changes swiftly to protect the community.

“I’m just wondering is it going to require someone to die for the crosswalk to be painted back. That would be my daughter, your mother, someone’s sister or brother. We don’t need that, we can do much better,” Cheung said.

Concerned residents are calling on the community to get their voices heard. A rally to get the crosswalk painted will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m.