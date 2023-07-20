HONOLULU (KHON2) — Persistence has paid off for a disabled couple who appealed to the Handi-Van.

Janice and Edward Fernandez were told that they would have to walk to the end of the block to get picked up by the Handi-Van. She’s legally blind and he’s wheelchair bound. The city said the road where the couple lives is too narrow for the big vehicles to turn around and there aren’t enough small vehicles in the fleet.

“It was scary and we didn’t know what we were going to do with numerous appointments coming up, doctor appointments especially,” said Janice Fernandez.

Their first appeal was rejected so they tried again and reached out to KHON2. They just received a letter approving their appeal so they’ll get picked up outside their home.

“We did a high five and we did a woo hoo!”

“Of course our hands missed each other because I can barely see and she cannot see too well,” said Edward Fernandez.

“The review of the case determined that it was not a personal preference, but it was a requirement, particularly dealing with two individuals both with different types of disabilities,” said Roger Morton, DTS Director.

Morton adds that the city just bought 10 SUVs which will be in service this week. More smaller vehicles are coming in by early next year.

Janice and Edward Fernandez are hoping that their story will serve as a good reminder for others who wind up in a similar position. Their main message is don’t give up.

They’re hoping they could somehow help get a similar decision for Bert Kato, who’s also wheelchair bound.

“I told the truth, I don’t want to see others suffer the same way,” said Edward.

“It’s a light in the tunnel and KHON2 coming up to do our story. That was the best thing ever,” said Janice.