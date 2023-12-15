HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Coast Guard said that personnel rescued three mariners along with a dog that were aboard a vessel that had become disabled off the coast of Kauaʻi on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

According to the Coast Guard, the disabled sailing vessel, named Isle Time, has been located by an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew. The boat is approximately 30 miles offshore.

The Coast Guard said that on Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. their “Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) distress alert plotting 30 nautical miles north-east of Kauaʻi.”

Watchstanders immediately issued a marine information broadcast notice to mariners as soon as the notification was received. They then deployed a Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point.

By 6:04 p.m., the Coast Guard said that the “Dolphin helicopter aircrew located the disabled sailing vessel and deployed a rescue swimmer on board.”

Following, an Air Station Barbers Point C-130J Hercules aircrew provided overwatch of the vessel. This was done while the Dolphin helicopter aircrew refueled on Kauaʻi. They later returned to conducting multiple hoists un a rescue operation to safely recover three mariners and their dog.

The Coast Guard said that the vessel was reported to have become disabled with a broken bilge pump. It was taking on water due to the onset of water over the bow and adverse weather conditions when the three mariners and their dog were rescued.

The vessel is currently adrift at sea. This led the Sector Honolulu Command Center issued a hazard to navigation broadcast.

They said they are monitoring the vessel. Meanwhile the three mariners and dog were reported to be in stable condition.