Disability parking pass, plate holders need to pay for metered parking unless you have a new permit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting July 1, 2021, people with disability parking passes or license plates will need to pay for metered parking unless you were approved for the new Disability Paid Parking Exemption Permit.

Those with the new permit can park in a space where payment is made via (1) a parking meter without payment of the fee for the first 2.5 hours or the maximum time the meter allows, whichever is longer; or (2) an unattended pay station for 2.5 hours. The DPPEP may also be used to park in a reserved accessible parking space.

Those with the red or blue parking passes or the special license plates are still able to park in reserved handicap parking spaces.

The application is available at Satellite City Halls in the City and County of Honolulu, DMVL offices in the Counties of Maui and Kaua’i, and at the Office of Aging in the County of Hawai’i. For more information, call DCAB at (808) 586-8121 or to download the form at https://health.hawaii.gov/dcab/.