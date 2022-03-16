HONOLULU (KHON2) — Grow Some Good is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening local agriculture and improving access to nutritious affordable food.

Their program was created in 2008 under South Maui Sustainability School Garden Committee with the intent to support gardens at Kihei Elementary, Lokelani Intermediate School and Kamali’i Elementary School.

Since its beginning, the program has expanded its outreach from one teacher at Kihei Elementary and three small raised beds to 11 schools and more than 4,000 students participating in outdoor learning programs every month.

In 2012, the group evolved into ‘Grow Some Good‘ to better capture their mission and to better respond to requests for assistance with schools throughout Maui.

Through partnerships with the County of Maui, Community Work Day, Maui School Garden Network, Kihei-Wailea Rotary Club, and other local organizations, Grow Some Good continues to expands its outreach to neighborhood schools and their surrounding communities.

Their next partnering event is March 24 with Moku Roots. Starting at 5 pm Moku Roots Lahaina Gateway will offer a prix fixe dinner that focuses on ingredients you can grow from home. Fifteen dollars of every meal and $5 of every cocktail ordered will be donated to Grow Some Good.

“We are proud to partner with Grow Some Good and support their commitment to cultivating a healthy community by improving children’s access to and knowledge of nutritious food and strengthening local agriculture through school gardens,” said Alexa Caskey and Erica Gale, Co-owners of Moku Roots. “The offerings on our prix fixe menu showcase foods that are easy to grow at home in a delicious and beautifully curated five-course dinner.”

If you wish to go out and support the dinner is $89 per person and menu items will include:

Taro Cup – Filled with local vegetable sofrito and young coconut crème

Cucumber and Heirloom Tomato Salad – With chili oil marinade and microgreens

Roasted Squash Bisque – With mac-nut cream and grilled pineapple

Eggplant Katsu – With green curry cream and purple potato mash

Piña Colada Gnocchi – Sautéed with pineapple and brown sugar and topped with coconut vanilla nice-cream

There will also be a silent auction with items such as a 10-inch Moku Roots cheesecake as well as items from Grow Some Good and Hali’imaile Distilling Company.