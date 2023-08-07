HONOLULU (KHON2) — A water main break flooded parts of Dillingham Boulevard on Monday morning.

This is the same area impacted by two gas leaks last week as Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation contractors work to relocate utility lines.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said the break was not a result of damage from HART’s contractor working to relocate utility lines.

But all of this work is not the most welcoming for business.

Elvin Lau, the owner of Elvin’s Bakery said the road work and lane closures could confuse customers.

“In the morning, traffic it could take you about 15 to 20 minutes to get around so you know I don’t think people are willing to do that,” Lau said. “Even coming to work or going home, I try to avoid Dillingham as much as I can.”

The utility relocation being done in front of his shop bumped into hiccups last week the contractor hit a gas line twice.

The HART Deputy Executive Director Rick Keene said the gas lines were thought to be a few feet underground but instead were just beneath the sidewalk.

“We cut into the sidewalk with a saw cut to get to the lines and we hit the line, that tells you how deep or how shallow the lines were,” Keene said. “They were right under the sidewalk so as we cut through the concrete we hit the line.”

HART said hand digging is not an option with coral underneath the sidewalk they plan on meeting with Hawaii Gas this week to improve communication on this project.

A Hawaii Gas spokesperson said they continue to collaborate with HART by having a better understanding of the project’s locations and timelines ensuring digging sites are proactively checked for underground facilities.