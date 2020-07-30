Dillingham Blvd. closed in both directions near King St. due to water main break

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Dillingham Boulevard is closed in both directions near King Street due to a water main break on Thursday.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
