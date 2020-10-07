Digital sign vandalized at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A person who had their car locked in at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline took their anger out on state property.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

That’s according to the Department of Land and Natural resources which says a digital sign worth $20,000 was damaged.

Officials say both tail lights were smashed, both tires were slashed, and the solar panels were damaged by a rock or sharp object.

Officials say the vandal also tried to unsuccessfully pry open the sign’s control panel

“It hurts cause a lot of it is from local people,” said Creighton “Ua” Mattoon, Oahu State Parks. “The very ones that complain when we close the park when stuff like this happens. But it’s going to come down to this again where if this keeps happening we’re going to have to shut these parks down. We cant afford to keep repairing these things especially now.”

On Oct. 6, graffiti was also reported at Waahila Ridge.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or DLNR hotline at 643-DLNR or report using the free DLNRTip app.