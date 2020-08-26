Child Sex-Trafficking,The Silent Pandemic Within The Pandemic Of Covid-19

In this KHON2 Digital Exclusive, we hear from local leaders and legal experts about the increase of sex trafficking during the coronavirus pandemic in Hawaii.

Topics include the overview of sex trafficking, risk factors, impact on exploitation and trafficking from the pandemic, and online threats.

This Zoom Panel is moderated by Dallis Ontiveros from WakeUp2Day and is joined by:

Hawaii Lieutenant Governor, Josh Green Farshad Talebi, Deputy Attorney General and State Human Trafficking Coordinator Lucy Cabral- DeArmas, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Hawaii Jessica Munoz, Founder and President of Ho`ōla Nā Pua Maya Spady, Director of Advancement of Ho`ōla Nā Pua

If you know someone who may be in danger or need help, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888. Call or text the Ho’ola Na Pua Helpline for Support, Care Coordination, or to make a Referral. 808.435.9555 (24/7)

For more information visit: www.hoolanapua.org