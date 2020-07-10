Digital Exclusive: Mural looms over King Street, reminds the power of voting

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A loud message over King Street on Oahu is reminding the public to register to vote.

The mural is a collaborative effort with Every1ne for One Hawaii and POW! WOW! Co-Lead Director Kamea Hadar and Operations Manager Jeff Gress.

The message says, “Vote! You run 808” and is meant to be a call for action for all Hawaii voters for the 2020 election season.

“It’s times like these where we really realize that voting is going to be our biggest impact as people, to make changes in the system, or at least see people you want to see run the system,” said Gress.

The mural is expected to be finished by Thursday night, July 9.

