DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Kristy’s Holiday Hacks – Last minute holidays treats

We all know balancing a busy schedule during the holidays can be stressful. The last thing you want to do is think about what you’re bringing to Christmas dinner!

If you’re in a pinch, Foodland Farms’ Executive Chefs Keoni Chang and Rick have quick and easy ideas that’ll blow your guests away.

If you’re in charge of dessert this year you might want to think about making your own chocolate peppermint bark. It may look intimidating, but all it takes is your choice of chocolate, candy, crushed peppermint-flavored cookies and candy canes. You can swirl some white chocolate to add a design in your bark as well. Let the chocolate cool for about 30 minutes in the refrigerator and once it’s firm you can break apart the bark in small bits.

If you’re looking to incorporate some fruits in the mix, how about a Christmas caramel or chocolate-covered apple? All you need are apples and your choice of dip such as any type of chocolate or caramel. Dip the apples in the mix and add on your toppings like nuts, sprinkles and candy.

Now it’s time mix in savory and sweet! If you’re a cheese lover, this is for you. Take brie cheese, cut it in half, add a thin layer of brown sugar to the top and torch the sugar until it’s golden brown. You should also have on deck some jams and spread to accompany your brulee brie. Enjoy!