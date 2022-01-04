Did your pet run away during NYE fireworks? Here’s where you can look

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you still looking for your pet after the holiday weekend? It may be waiting for you at the shelter or even at someone’s home nearby.

The Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) has resources of where to find pets that were either brought in as a stray or being cared for by a community member hoping to reconnect with the owner.

Between Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 2, 2022, HHS reported 56 animals that were brought in as a stray. This represents a 21.7% increase compared to last year. HHS Communications Manager Jessica Tronoski said this could be due to a multitude of reasons besides fireworks.

Pet owners who are still trying to find their loved ones can visit the following pages:

Pets that have been brought into the shelter as a stray can be found here .

. Community members who have filed Found Pets Reports and are caring for a pet in their home have them listed here . They are hoping to find the owner!

. They are hoping to find the owner! Pet owners who have filed reports about their lost animals have them listed here. If you are housing an animal you found on the street, check this page to see if their pet owner is looking for them.

Animals that arrive without a microchip or any form of ownership, such as a collar or ID tag, will be held for 48 hours before ownership is legally transferred. This means your pet will be evaluated for adoption. However, animals that arrive with a microchip will be held for five days before ownership transfers to HHS.

According to Tronoski, the time between the transfer of ownership and adoption depends on a multitude of factors, including spay/neuter status, condition of health and if medical treatment is needed.

It is the law for all pets to be microchipped in the state. According to the legislature, one in three pets become lost in their lifetime, with only 90% of pets returning home to their owner. Microchips are about the size of a grain of rice and are implanted between the pet’s shoulders.

Since hundreds of stray animals arrive weekly, HHS says pet owners should bring any proof of ownership, including microchip information, photos and veterinary records. If your pet is microchipped, but your contact information has changed, call 808-356-2228 to update your information.