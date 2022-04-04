HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you know all mopeds must be registered and successfully pass an annual safety inspection? The City and County of Honolulu is getting the word out about these important inspections by helping drivers prepare in advance.

C&C Honolulu said when purchasing a moped from a dealer, the dealer will have you complete an application to register the moped. If a dealer is not a certified safety inspection station, they will provide you with additional instructions.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

At the time of purchase, the dealer will give you with a copy of the completed application and Certificate of Inspection (safety inspection). C&C Honolulu advises keeping the two documents – the completed application and Certificate of Inspection – with you when operating the moped until you receive the registration, license plate and emblem sticker in the mail.

If you already have a moped in your possession and it’s time to register for the year then you should receive an annual reminder in the mail to renew the registration about 45 days before the expiration date.

C&C Honolulu said if you do not receive a renewal notice, you are still required by law to renew your registration prior to the expiration date on your current registration. You must have a current safety inspection on file in order to renew your moped registration.

The City and County of Honolulu also answer frequently asked questions regarding moped registrations.

Do I need a driver’s license to operate a moped? Yes, a valid Class 1 driver’s license or permit is required to legally operate a moped on the island of Oahu.

Yes, a valid Class 1 driver’s license or permit is required to legally operate a moped on the island of Oahu. Am I required to have moped insurance? Moped insurance is not a requirement for a safety inspection or to get/renew a moped registration.

Moped insurance is not a requirement for a safety inspection or to get/renew a moped registration. What happens if I fail to register/transfer ownership of my moped or fail to complete the annual registration renewal by the expiration date? Failure to register a moped on or before the registration expiration day can result in citation or seizure of the moped by law enforcement when the moped is operated on Oahu’s public roads.

Failure to register a moped on or before the registration expiration day can result in citation or seizure of the moped by law enforcement when the moped is operated on Oahu’s public roads. Should I notify the City and County of Honolulu if I dispose of my moped? The City and County of Honolulu does not record the disposal or junking of mopeds.

The City and County of Honolulu does not record the disposal or junking of mopeds. If I am not going to use my moped for an extended time, can I put it in “storage” to avoid paying the annual registration fee? Act 200 (2016) requires the annual safety inspection and registration of all mopeds. The legislation does not allow a moped to be placed in storage to avoid the annual registration requirement. If you do not use your moped for an extended period, you will be required to pay all outstanding and current registration fees.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more helpful tips for registering your moped, visit the City and County’s of Honolulu’s website.