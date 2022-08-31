HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is known for many things: beautiful beaches, tropical climate and the birthplace for many celebrities.

Some famous celebrities that we all know were born in Hawaii are Bruno Mars, Jason Momoa and Barack Obama.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Only in Your State, a website the provides fun facts for all 50 states, has their list of popular celebrities that were born in the Aloha State.

Someone who grew up in Hawaii but was not born in the Aloha State is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He was born in Hayward, California. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Hawaii.

Celebrities born in Hawaii:

Bruno Mars Lauren Graham Steve Case Michelle Wie Bette Midler Barack Obama Nicole Kidman Jason Momoa Kelly Preston Don Ho

All of these celebrities except for Don Ho were born in Honolulu. Don Ho was born in Kaka’ako, Hawaii, which is close to Honolulu.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

To read the full list of celebrities born in Hawaii, visit the Only in Your State’s website.