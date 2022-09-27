HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Big Island is the largest of the Hawaiian islands and the youngest of them all.

It is home to a diverse tropical climate getting both rain, sun and snow throughout the year.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is one of two National Parks in the state of Hawaii. They offer family friendly activities, guided hiking tours and stargazing opportunities.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

A critter you might spot while at Hawaii Volcanoes NP is the lava wolf spider, which is a large endemic arachnid that lives on the hardened lava you see throughout the park.

Hawaii Volcanoes NP said recently one was spotted in Kahuku among loose rocks from the 1868 Muana Loa lava flow.

Courtesy: NPS Photo/J.Ferracane

Image: A large spider freezes in place on a rocky surface

Some fun facts about these spiders are female lava wolf spiders are very attentive parents and are known for carrying their young on their back!

Unlike spiders you might be familiar with, lava wolf spiders do not use webs to capture their prey. They would rather hunt small bugs and insects on foot.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information and fun facts about Hawaii Volcanoes NP head to their website.