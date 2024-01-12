HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu’s rolling power outages on Monday left some wondering if the blackouts would have been needed if Hawaii still produced energy from coal.

Hawaii’s last coal plant was shut down in 2022 to meet clean energy goals, but some said the decision has led to consequences.

Hawaiian Electric said the outages on Monday evening were necessary for a few reasons. Two generators at the Waiau plant — a fossil fuel facility — were knocked out by flooding and damaged power lines.

Solar battery storage systems could not reach their capacity to compensate due to cloudy conditions during that same day, and a State representative said that is a big problem.

“The fact is a storm came by, we saw the results,” Rep. Diamond Garcia said. “We didn’t have enough power for our local residents and quite frankly, that is not acceptable!”

“We are a first world country, we’re the 50th state of the union and we should not have to put up with rolling blackouts.” Rep. Diamond Garcia, (R) Varona Village, Ewa, Kapolei

Rep. Garcia pointed to the AES coal plant — which was Hawaii’s largest source of power before it was shut down in 2022 — and said blackouts would not have been needed if it was still producing energy on Monday.

Hawaiian Electric said that plant had its own connection to rolling outages.

“In 2015, the last time we needed to have rolling outages on Oahu, it was actually the coal plant and some other fossil fuel plants that went out of service and resulted in us not having enough generation to meet the needs of our customers,” Hawaiian Electric spokesperson Darren Pai said.

Pai said new solar farms and energy storage systems have come online since the AES closure that make up for when fossil fuel generators go down. A third-party energy expert with the University of Hawaii said 100% renewable energy will be tough, especially with overcast conditions.

“You’re going to need both, batteries can provide backup,” Hawaii Natural Energy Institute Director Rick Rochelau said. “But yeah, you’re going to need some amounts of energy that you can call on for periods when the resource, wind and solar are low, even with storage.”

HECO will launch a Bring Your Own Device program in March, 2024 to streamline the process for rooftop solar customers to sell their extra energy back to the state for storage. Click here for more information.