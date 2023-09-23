HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saturday saw the very first nonprofit event hosted specifically to provide free diapers, wipes and other children’s essentials by the Hawaii Diaper Bank at W.M. Keck Observatory Headquarters in Waimea.

The fundraising event hosted a lineup of entertainers for its fourth annual “Wipe Out Diaper Need” and ran from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. to benefit low-income families with young children.

Yer Boy O emceed the evnt and artists such as Vaughn Valentino and Ku Ma’ema’e performed for the event alongside Alexander the Amazing magician.

Keiki in attendance were able to enjoy activities such as activities the Big Island Tropical Bouncer and Obstacle Course offers, Keiki Soft Play, Balloon Twisting – Circ Du Latte, and much more.

Hawaii Keiki Museum was also in attendance to help keep the keiki entertained for the day.

The event included a silent auction to support Hawaii Diaper Bank with auction items from local restaurants and hotels.

The family-friendly event coincides with National Diaper Need Awareness Week, an annual campaign during which diaper banks from around the country work with state and local governments to raise awareness about diaper need and plan events to rally sustainable support for diaper bank programs.

All proceeds from the “Wipe Out Diaper Need” event will support Hawaii Diaper Bank’s mission to ensure all Hawaii Island keiki are clean, dry, and healthy.

For more information, please visit hawaiidiaperbank.org