Diana Ross coming to Hawaii in May

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Music legend, Diana Ross is coming to Hawaii in May for a Mother’s Day celebration!

Ross will perform on May 9th at the Blasidell Arena and May 10 and 11 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

KHON2 is the only television station in Hawaii giving its viewers priority access to the best tickets first with an exclusive KHON2 pre-sale beginning this Saturday, February 29th at 8 a.m.

Use the code “ohana” on Ticketmaster.com for oahu residents and Mauiarts.org for maui folk.

That’s a full two hour window before the Hawaii kamaaina pre-sale at 10 a.m. , and a full week before tickets go on sale to the mainland on March 7th.

