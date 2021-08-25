Diamond Head to open 7 days a week in September

Diamond Head, as seen from in the crater. (Courtesy: DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Diamond Head State Monument (DHSM) will open seven days a week starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).

Operating hours will remain at 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. — at which point hikers will no longer be allowed inside — and the gates will close at 6 p.m.

Officials said mask-wearing is required inside of crowded, interior areas within the Monument.
DHSM has been open six days a week since March 2021.

The DLNR also gave a reminder that residents with a Hawaii ID or driver’s license are allowed to enter and park inside DHSM for free.

