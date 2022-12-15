HONOLULU (KHON2) — Construction is complete at the new Diamond Head Theatre and is almost ready to be used as they gather the finishing touches.

The new theatre has 482 seats, accessible catwalks, a larger arch, bigger dressing rooms, a scene shop with a dedicated onsite painting area, a fly loft and the exterior of the theatre was also remodeled with a covered outdoor lobby area.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Andres Tanton, Cumming Group Vice President said, “Most people are gonna notice the seating that is really really more comfortable than the old theater. and our av and our lighting is top class.”

Tanton continued, “First show starting in January and we still got a little work to do around here.”

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

The original Diamond Head Theatre was constructed back in 1933 by the Army and was demolished last month to make way for the new venue.