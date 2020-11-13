Diamond Head Theatre needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) – For more than 100 years, Diamond Head Theatre has operated as a true community theatre. But after decades of entertaining the community, the Theatre needs your help.

The actors, musicians, and stage crew are all volunteers donating their time and work to the arts.

Since 1915, Diamond Head Theatre has served as Hawaii’s “Broadway of the Pacific,” taking permanent residence at its current location on Makapuu Avenue back in 1952.

But in 2007, an assessment deemed a new structure would be more cost effective than renovations needed to the current theatre.

“The old building will be demolished, so the plan is to build the new theatre just to the mauka side of the existing theatre, and the current theatre will continue to operate until the new theatre is ready to be used,” says Rick Ching, Chairman of the Diamond Head Theatre Capital Campaign.

So the fundraising began to build a new theatre.

And so far, they’ve raised more than $16 million.

But they still need $3.5 million to help them reach their goal.

The new and improved Diamond Head Theatre will be able to seat nearly 500 people, it will have better sound and lighting equipment, larger dressing rooms and more.

“Very importantly, it’s going to include a new fly loft which would allow the sets to come in from up above,” says Ching.

“Almost every modern theatre would have a fly loft and the existing building has very little, very little wing space and no ability to move things up into the fly.”

The theatre will move forward with its 2021 season in the existing structure while following CDC guidelines.

The new performing arts center is set to be completed by fall 2022.

“I just think that the theatre plays a special role in just allowing performers to perform, audiences to enjoy the journey they take us on, the stories that they tell us, and I believe plays a very unique part in the fabric of our community,” says Ching.

The theatre is offering drive-in concerts each Saturday and Sunday of the month as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you want more information, or make a donation towards the new performing arts center, head to their website.